Football: Zaha back in training ahead of Chelsea trip

LONDON: Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has returned to training after recovering from a knee injury that he sustained last month, manager Roy Hodgson said ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash at Chelsea. Zaha has been a key player for Palace this season with four Premier League goals in 20 starts but has not featured since he played the full 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Newcastle United on Feb. 4 despite picking up the injury in that game. “Wilf’s had a ball at his feet for a while, training solo with the rehab people and physios. He joined in with the team today in a modified session,” Hodgson told a news conference on Thursday. “It’s a remarkable recovery,” Hodgson added.

Published in Daily Times, March 9th 2018.