Bilawal challenges Imran to contest polls from Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has once again challenged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to contest the upcoming general election from Karachi against him.

Speaking to reporters in Karachi on Wednesday, the PPP chief said the residents of the city would not support those who facilitate terrorists and would give an exemplary defeat to the ‘terrorist party’, a private TV channel reported.

“As I’ve done before, I challenge Imran Khan to contest elections from Karachi. Please come to Karachi and contest election … people of this city will give you an exemplary defeat … we reject facilitators of terrorists,” he said.

The PPP chairman said that Imran’s politics was the ‘politics of hatred’. “We don’t want another Altaf Hussain in Sindh,” he said.

Bilawal reiterated his mother’s words that “democracy is the best revenge” and vowed to avenge the sacrifices of all the martyred party workers by inflicting an exemplary defeat to the ‘terrorist party’ from across Karachi.

He said the PPP will bring back Karachi’s lost lights if elected to power in the upcoming national elections.

Commenting over ongoing war of words between deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and judges of the superior courts, Bilawal said his party did not want any clash among institutions. “We don’t want this clash … it’s not in democracy’s favour and it shouldn’t happen,” he stressed.

The PPP chief said across the board accountability has always been the PPP’s policy, adding that he had also held a press conference after the Panama Papers verdict in this regard. However, reforms could only happen if all stakeholders are on board, he said.

Dismissing the allegations of horse-trading against the party leadership once again, the PPP chairman said, “We negotiate through ideology and not money.” He said the party was in contact with other opposition parties to get its own chairman elected in Senate.

Published in Daily Times, March 8th 2018.