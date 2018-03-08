Another PML-N MNA joins PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Raza Hayat Hiraj has joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), according to a statement posted by the PTI on social media.

Hiraj met PTI chief Imran Khan at Jahangir Tareen’s residence in Islamabad, the statement said. The PML-N has lost two MNAs and an MPA to the PTI over the last 10 days.

Dr Nisar Jatt from Faisalabad met the PTI chairman on March 2 and joined the party. On February 27, MNA Mian Tariq Mahmood and MPA Mian Mazhar from Gujranwala left the PML-N to join the PTI.

Imran Khan has appreciated the joining of the PML-N legislators and said that time will prove that they made the right decision by detaching themselves from a ‘mafia’.

Published in Daily Times, March 8th 2018.