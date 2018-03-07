Mobs clash with police after Sri Lanka emergency

Police fired teargas to disperse rioters in curfew-bound central Sri Lanka hours after a state of emergency was imposed in a bid to quell anti-Muslim violence, an official said Wednesday.

At least three police were wounded in the overnight clashes at Menikhinna, a suburb of Kandy, which has been a focus of the new trouble, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said.

Seven people were arrested for breaking the curfew and trying to cause unrest in the multi-ethnic district, which is a popular tourist destination.

Schools across Kandy, 115 kilometres (72 miles) east of Colombo, remained closed Wednesday as the government ordered more troops to reinforce police and stop the unrest spreading.

Foreign governments issued travel warnings following Tuesday’s declaration of a state of emergency which gives sweeping powers to police and security forces to arrest and detain suspects.

“The state of emergency may include curfews in specific locations,” the British government said. “You should exercise caution, avoid protests and rallies, and comply with local security requirements.”

The US State Department told its citizens that further incidents were possible and advised those visiting the island to monitor local media for updates.

Riots erupted on Monday after a man from the mainly Buddhist Sinhalese majority died at the hands of a Muslim mob last week.