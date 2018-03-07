SC takes notice of delay in extension of NAB court judge Muhammad Bashir’s tenure

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday took notice on the delay in extension of accountability judge Muhammad Bashir’s tenure in light of corruption reference cases against the Sharif family.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar summoned the law secretary demanding results, following Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) request to extend Judge Bashir’s tenure. The IHC had approved Judge Bashir’s tenure extension on February 28.

Justice Nisar said that the deadline of the corruption cases is same as the end of Judge Bashir’s tenure. In light of the Panama Papers case verdict, Nisar had directed the National Accountability Court (NAB) to reach a final verdict within duration of six months that will come to an end on March 13.

The law secretary has assured the SC of the extension of Judge Bashir’s tenure prior to its expiry.

A bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan will hear the plea for the deadline extension today.