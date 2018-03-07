IHC reserves decision in Zafar Hijazi’s petition in record tampering case

ISLAMABAD: Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani on Wednesday reserved his verdict on Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan’s (SECP) ex-Chairman Zafar Hijazi’s Chaudry Sugar Mill’s record-tampering case.

The ex-chairman SECP had appealed the court to nullify the First Information Report (FIR) against him.

Hijazi had filed a petition at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the FIA special court’s discharge of his release plea in December last year.

In the petition he said that the special court had overlooked the presented evidence and requested the IHC to declare FIA’s special court’s decision null and void.

The Federal Investigation Authority’s (FIA) special court charged Hijazi last October under the allegations of record-tampering of Chaudry Sugar Mills owned by the Sharif family.

An inquiry team had submitted a report to the court on July 9 to launch a joint investigation to probe into offshore assets of Nawaz Sharif following the Panama Papers case.