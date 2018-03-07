Zainab murder case: Hearing of convict’s plea on 12th

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on March 12 will hear a jail-appeal of Imran Ali against his conviction in rape-cum-murder case of minor girl Zainab of Kasur. The LHC spokesman clarified that the first hearing of the appeal will be held during next week. On February 17, Anti-terrorism Court Judge Sajjad Ahmad had awarded four death penalties to Imran in Zainab murder case and also sentenced him to life imprisonment and a separate 7-year-term. The court also ordered him to pay a collective fine of Rs 3.1 million. The trial court awarded Imran death sentence along with fine of Rs 1 million under Section 364-A and 376 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). He was given death sentence under Section 302-B PPC and Rs 1 million under Section 544-A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) as compensation to the legal heirs of the victim girl. He was further awarded death sentence under Section 7 (a) Anti Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997, with fine of Rs1 million and life imprisonment with fine of Rs 1 million under Section 377, and

further 2-year imprisonment if he fails to pay fine.

Published in Daily Times, March 7th 2018.