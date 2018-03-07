Inauguration of History Museum on 23rd

LAHORE: All sections of the National History Museum (NHM) at the Greater Iqbal Park would be inaugurated on Pakistan Day i.e. March 23, said Lahore Commissioner Abdullah Khan Sumbal during his visit to the museum on Tuesday.

Flanked by world renowned filmmaker and Oscar Award-winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, the commissioner said a digital wall at the museum would reflect salient features of freedom movement before partition of sub-continent. He said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan such a project had been conceived and was being completed to give tribute to national heroes. He said that audio/video presentations, Heroes’ Gallery, Mural Walls would pay homage to national heroes. On the occasion, Sharmeen briefed the commissioner about the digital work in different sections of NHM.

The commissioner was told migration woes would be depicted inside of a historical bogie of a train that carried migrants to Pakistan after partition digitally.

Published in Daily Times, March 7th 2018.