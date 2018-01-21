Govt responding to accusers through public service: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that politics of protests and chaos was a poison for development of the country and the nation, and those who were doing politics of sit-in were not the enemies of the government, but the progress of the nation.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) that called on him, Shehbaz said the sit-in group had done nothing except waste the time of the people for the last four and a half years.

“These elements are afraid of the speedy progress of the country. Had these elements served the people in their provinces, they would have no fear of facing the people. These elements have not served their

people in their province and now are ashamed,” he said.

The chief minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) strongly believed in the politics of democratic traditions and public service. “In the general elections of 2018, sit-in elements will once again be defeated. The PML-N is doing the politics of economic uplift and public prosperity, and those doing politics of sit-ins are increasing the people’s hardships,” he said.

“The unrest created by these elements is increasing due to speedy progress of the country. Now these elements are making last ditch efforts to save their sinking boats. The people have rejected political dramas of such elements because they are enemies of progress,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif said these people did nothing in their provinces for the last four and a half years and now they were extremely upset. “Those who went to hills for outing during the outbreak of dengue in the KPK cannot face the people now,” he said.

He said that the sit-in group had nothing else to do except level allegations. “We will answer them through public service. These people will continue to oppose development, but we will keep serving the people,” he said.

Sindh governor: Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair called on Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday and discussed the current political station in the country and matters of mutual interest. The Sherazi brothers of Sindh were also present in the meeting. The chief minister and the Sindh governor condemned the abusive words used against the parliament. The chief minister said that the attitude of those who had insulted the parliament was against democratic norms and these elements had insulted the constitutional institution of parliament. “These are the same elements which have increased problems of the people through sit-ins. Politics is the name of selfless service of the public and the tradition of personal ego has caused a huge loss to the nation. We should work together to move the country forward,” he said.

He said Pakistan consisted of four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, and the whole country would proceed forward when all units of the country developed. “We should join hands for the progress of the country and leave aside differences to make the country stronger and greater,” he said.

The Sindh governor said that the CM had served the province in real terms and the measures taken by him were a role model for other provinces.

Published in Daily Times, January 21st 2018.