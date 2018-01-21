Rulers working to protect feudal lords’ interests: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said on Saturday that the sole objective of the rulers was to protect the interests of the feudal lords and they had the least respect f for the constitution and the law. Addressing the advisory council of the JI Lahore, he said that the country’s politics was in the control of the oppressive feudal lords and corrupt capitalists who framed policies only to serve their interests as against the interests of the general public. However, he was confident that in the 2018 elections, the MMA would emerge as a big political force. He urged the people to lend their support to the religious alliance to overthrow the plunderers and mafias. The JI chief urged the people not to repeat the past mistakes in the 2018 election. He said that the corrupt politicians were entirely responsible for the problems facing the country and the nation. He said that the parties and individuals involved in corruption were in fact playing with the destiny of the nation. “These people have divided the nation on ethnic, regional and sectarian grounds only to serve their interests. On the other hand, the JI was striving to unite the masses by raising them above petty differences to able to meet the challenges being thrown by India and other enemies,” he said. Haq said that the West and the US were afraid of political Islam and were blaming the Muslims for terrorism. “At the same time, they are spending billions of dollars to promote Western culture. The country’s rulers are obstructing the Islamic system because it demands strict accountability,” he said. The meeting was attended by JI deputy Secretary General Azhar Iqbal Hasan, JI Lahore chief Zikrullah Mujahid and JI Information Secretary Amirul Azeem.

Published in Daily Times, January 21st 2018.