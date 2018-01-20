PML-N government taking undue credit of CPEC, says Bilawal

HUB: Pakistan Peoples Party co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government has hijacked PPP-initiated China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Addressing a rally, Bilawal said that CPEC agreements were signed under the guardianship of former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chinese Prime Minister Le Keqiang in 2013 and that PML-N is taking undue credit of the project.

Bilawal also took a jibe at PML-N government for treating Balochistan “no better than a colony”, also adding that PPP has always ensured that the province is provided its due rights.

“We initiated the programme of Aghaz Haqooq-e-Balochistan, we gave autonomy to provinces through the 18th amendment, and in 2013, Balochistan was the only province to have a surplus budget,” said Bilawal.

Bilawal also criticised former president Pervaiz Musharraf for fueling a fire of hatred and violence in the region.