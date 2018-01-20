COAS confirms death sentences of 10 hardcore terror convicts

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday confirmed death sentences of 10 hardcore terrorists awarded by the military courts.

The convicts were involved in terrorist activities, killing of innocent civilians, attacks on educational institutions, slaughtering of soldiers, attacking law enforcement agencies and armed forces of Pakistan, a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

In total, these 10 terrorists were involved in killing of 41 personnel, while injuring 33 others. Arms and explosives were also seized from their possession. They confessed their offences before the magistrate and the trial court. Besides these 10, another three convicts have been awarded imprisonment for varying periods by the military courts.

Among the convicts are Sami ur Rahman and Azeem Khan. Both convicts were members of a proscribed organisation. They were involved in attacking law enforcement agencies and armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Major Ihsan, nine soldiers and two police officials besides injuries to 13 others. They were also found in possession of firearms and explosives.

Arshad Bilal and Anwar Ali were also members of a proscribed organisation. They were involved in attacking armed forces, which resulted in death of nine soldiers as well as injuries to nine others. They were also involved in destruction of Government Boys Primary School, Langer, Swat, and found in possession of firearms and explosives.

Aleem and Fazal Aleem were also members of a proscribed organisation. They were involved in attacking law enforcement agencies and armed forces of Pakistan, resulting in death of four soldiers. They were also involved in destruction of Government Boys High School, Nangolai, Swat.

Rasool was also member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies and armed forces, which resulted in death of four soldiers. The convict also abetted other terrorists in slaughtering of civilian Said Raheem as well as Assistant Sub Inspector Irshad Ali, Head Constable Sarwar Ali Khan and Head Constable Sher Ahmed of police department.

Sohail Ahmed was also member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in killing of innocent civilians and attacking law enforcement agencies, resulting in death of three civilians, Sub Inspector Mustafa Khan, a constable of police and injuries to four others. He was also found in possession of explosives.

Naimat Ullah was member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking armed forces, which resulted in death of two soldiers and injuries to four others. He was also found in possession of firearms and explosives.

Rahmat Ali too was member of a proscribed organisation.

Published in Daily Times, January 20th 2018.