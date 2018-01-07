Double standards of SC not acceptable: Nawaz

SARGODHA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Nawaz Sharif on Saturday said that the court had set a different standard of justice for Imran Khan in a disqualification case.Addressing a public rally in Kot Momin on Saturday, he said that Imran was vindicated by the courts despite his confession.

“The honourable five-judge bench, which gave the judgement of my disqualification, could not give a verdict against the favourite one – Imran Khan – even though he had accepted owning an offshore company. Our respected bench said: ‘No Niazi no’, this is not your money’,” he said.

The former prime minister said that despite the lack of evidence, he was disqualified on the pretext of Iqama. “Whereas Imran did not get any verdict against him. We don’t accept such double standards. The supremacy of law will be restored at any cost,” he said.

Referring to accusations made by Imran Khan, the former PM said that Imran was levelling allegations against others, but himself was corrupt. “You [Imran] blame everyone of corruption, but in truth, you are the most corrupt person. Everyone knows you invested charity money from your hospital in gambling,” he said. He said that Imran Khan would not get any place to hide himself after the upcoming general elections in 2018.

Calling the gathering of a sizable crowd a ‘referendum’, Sharif said that the turnout of people at the venue was evident proof of his party’s growing popularity in aftermath of the Panamagate saga. Enumerating the projects that were initiated in his tenure, Sharif said the impact of his ouster had slowed down the emerging economic growth in the country.

Calling the youth of the country his army, he said the judiciary had to respond to the questions being raised by the masses.

“The verdict brought shame to Pakistan in the world. Now conspirators are surfacing again,” he said.

Nawaz said there was no electricity in Kot Momin when he had come to power in 2013. “We did what many could not do in 20 years,” he said, adding that within four years of his party’s rule, he had managed to end load shedding.

He said that if the process of progress had slowed down now, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was not to blame. “Rather, the verdict should be blamed for the slowing down of the progress and prosperity,” he said.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz accused political opponents of hiding behind state-institutions and the apex court.

Maryam Nawaz alleged that the political opponents were extremely afraid of the massive popularity of former-prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Criticising Imran Khan, she said that the PTI chief attempted to appear on television on a daily basis to spread lies.

“Mian Nawaz Sharif worked hard to eliminate 20-hour long power cuts despite sit-ins and lock downs. He fulfilled the promises made during the election campaign.”

Maryam said that Sharif family gave the accountability of three generations in Panama Papers case.

The PML-N leader dismissed rumors pertaining to any new National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) and asserted that Nawaz Sharif was working to restore the sacredness of vote.

Also on Saturday, Minister of state for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said that instead of serving people, Imran Khan was looking for foreign support, fortune tellers and the umpire to become the prime minister. “Imran is a mentally deranged person and is acting as a puppet of an unknown clairvoyant,” she said.

Published in Daily Times, January 7th 2018.