Kumar rattles South African top order

CAPE TOWN: Indian bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar grabbed wickets in each of his first three overs in a dream start on the first day of the first Test against South Africa on Friday.

Kumar dismissed Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla to have South Africa, second behind India on the world Test rankings, reeling on 12 for three after the first five overs.

South African captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and decided to bat on a well-grassed pitch, a decision which he admitted was tricky.

Elgar, South Africa’s leading batsman during 2017, edged the third ball of the match to be caught behind by Wriddhiman Saha for nought.

His opening partner, Markram, fell in Kumar’s next over, leg before wicket for five, before Amla, on three, edged an attempted back foot drive and gave Saha a second catch.

AB de Villiers counter-attacked, hitting Kumar for four fours in his fifth over as South Africa reached 33 for three after ten overs.