Rehman Malik to write book based on FIA documents revealing conspiracy behind Bhutto’s ‘judicial murder’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Rehman Malik has on Friday claimed to possess the documents detailing the conspiracy behind the party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s murder. He announced to write a book soon based on the documents that he got hold of while serving as the director of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under Benazir Bhutto’s government, reported Daily Times.

Addressing a gathering to celebrate Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s 90th birth anniversary in Islamabad, Rehman Malik said that he will soon write a book detailing the conspiracy behind Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s ‘judicial murder’, which he claimed was carried out with a plan. He added that the former president Ziaul Haq’s government changed the documents but the entire world declared it a ‘judicial murder’.

Rehman Malik said that Bhutto’s ideology was popular throughout the world. “He said he was ready to lay down his life but Pakistan’s nuclear programme would not be rolled back. Today, Pakistan is secure only due to Bhutto’s vision”, he added.

The former interior minister went on to claim that the future would belong to PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as he was the only one who truly had the guts to fill in Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s boots. “Bilawal is the future prime minister of Pakistan”, he said.