LAHORE: Book projects Trump as mentally unstable, and includes many quotes from Bannon who was given ‘cease and desist’ order by Trump’s attorneys. It grasped public attention and hit the racks on Friday.

In this book, Bannon accuses Trump’s eldest son Don Jr of ‘treasonous’ contacts with a Kremlin-connected lawyer, and says that the president’s daughter Ivanka, who imagines running for president one day, is ‘dumb as a brick’. Excerpts of this book were published this week.

“Your publication of the false/baseless statements about Mr Trump gives rise to, among other claims, defamation by libel, and defamation by libel per se, false light invasion of privacy, tortuous interference with contractual relations, and inducement of breach of contract,” Trump’s lawyers said in the letter to Wolff.

“I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of [a] phony book! I never spoke to him for [the] book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist,” Trump tweeted.

Threats of legal action have failed to stop the release of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” which expressed serious concerns about Trump’s fitness for office