Kashmiris to observe Right to Self-Determination Day today

LAHORE: Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over are observing Right to Self-Determination Day, Friday, with renewed pledge to continue their liberation struggle till it reaches its ultimate goal, reported Radio Pakistan.

It was on this day in 1949 when the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris’ right to decide their future for themselves through a UN-sponsored plebiscite. The day reiterates the long-cherished demand of Kashmiris that they be granted their birth right to decide about their destiny under the spirit of the internationally-acknowledged UN resolution.

In Azad Kashmir, the main function of the day will be held in Muzaffarabad. Public rallies, besides special gatherings and processions, in all nine district headquarters of the liberated territory would be the hallmark of the day, an AJK government spokesperson told APP.