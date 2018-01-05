CPNE hails action against ‘black sheep’ of the advertising agency

KARACHI: The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) lauded the efforts of the courts and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for their professionalism and hard work, thanks to which ‘black sheep’ of the advertising agency, Midas Private Limited and Evernew Concepts Private Limited’s owner Inam Akbar was arrested. Black sheep like Inam Akbar not only looted billions of rupees from the public exchequer and also caused losses of billions of rupees to newspaper and advertising agencies. The CPNE’s Sindh Committee held a meeting attended by all members. A resolution was passed in the meeting asking the Sindh information minister and authorities concerned to stop excessive payments to lnam Akbar’s advertising companies as they already owe outstanding payments totalling millions of rupees to newspapers. The government must stop the distribution of public advertisements through the likes of Evernew Concepts Limited and Midas Private Limited. The resolution also asked the Sindh government to devise steps for the clearance of the outstanding dues owed to newspapers on an urgent basis. The CPNE authorities also agreed to meeting with NAB authorities to discuss the issue.

CPNE Vice President and Sindh Committee Chairman Amir Mahmood, CPNE Secretary General Aijazul Haq, Senior Members Anwar Sajidi, Qazi Asad Abid, Dr Jabbar Khattak, Mushtaq Ahmed Qureshi, Ghulam Nabi Chandio, Hamid Hussain Abidi, Maqsood Yousufi, Abdul Rehman Mangario, Muhammad Younus Mahar, Mansoor Korai, Qazi Sajjad Akbar, Ali Bin Younis, Sher Muhammad Khawar, Amjad Chaudhry, Muhammad Taqi Alvi, Mumtaz Ali, Kashif Hussain Memon, Usman Arib Saati, Bashir Ahmed Memon, Salman Qureshi, Sehbat Barrho, Danish Channa, Muhammad Saleem, Mansoor Khokhar, Zahida Abbasi, Haseena Jatoi, Bilqees Jahan and Samreen Memon participated in the meeting.

Published in Daily Times, January 5th 2018.