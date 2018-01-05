CJP takes suo motu notice on condition of govt hospitals in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday took suo motu notice on the conditions of government hospitals in Lahore.

In this regard, notices were issued to all the medical superintends (MS) of 19 government hospitals of Lahore, directing them to appear in person before the Supreme Court’s Branch Registry Lahore on Saturday.

All the MS were directed to appear along with the detailed reports containing information about the availability of emergency machinery and equipment, like ventilators, oxygen, incubators Operation Theatres (OTs) facility, Angiography Machines, CT Scan, MRI and Ambulances etc.

It was directed that the reports should also explain the position about the availability of life saving drugs and the medicines that are being provided to the patients free of cost and the medicines which they have to purchase from outside.

It was further directed that the reports should have details about the availability of required qualified doctors and nursing staff. All the MS of 19 govt hospitals have been asked to ensure their presence in-person along with all the details, which were sought reflecting the positions of the respective hospitals.

There has been much hue and cry from the public complaining the non-availability of even life saving drugs and non-functional emergency equipments in the government hospitals in Lahore, which led to the CJP’s suo motu notice over the issue.

