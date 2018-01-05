Safe City Project to help curb crime: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Punjab government has implemented the Safe City Project to ensure complete protection of life and property of the people, Chief Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday.

He was talking to a high-level Chinese delegation, led by Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Guo Ping, which called on him. The Chinese delegation congratulated the chief minister on the inauguration of Safe City Project.

On the occasion, Guo Ping said that another milestone had been achieved. “No doubt, Punjab government is utilising the latest technology for the protection of life and property of the people, which is a commendable step,” he said.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the project was very important for the security of the masses. “Punjab Safe City Project is an important step towards a secure, peaceful and crime-free Punjab. Punjab government has also planned to start this project in other cities of the province as well,” he added. The chief minister said that a number of Chinese companies had invested in the Punjab and pointed out that they had provided tremendous cooperation in the energy sector. He said that collaboration with the Chinese companies would be expanded in future. It was agreed upon in the meeting that bilateral cooperation should be further expanded. Provincial Minister Ayub Gadhi, ACS (Home), Chairman Planning and Development, IG Police, secretary to CM along and deputy consul general of China was present on the occasion.

Development schemes: A high-level meeting was held here today with Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the chair to review progress on various ongoing development programmes for improving the quality of life of the people. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that public welfare projects of the Punjab government were the example of its own with regard to transparency and quality. “The Punjab government has implemented the policy of composite development during the last more than four years and resources worth billions of rupees have been spent on the development of less-developed and far-flung areas. Punjab government is expediting the journey of public service so that everyone could equally benefit from the development agenda,” he added. He said that a new example had been established by ensuring savings of billions of rupees in the projects and added that timely completion of development schemes was the part of our priorities. The work should be continued with full vigor and hard work to achieve the development targets, he added. Provincial Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, MNA Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, the chief secretary, the Planning and Development chairman and secretaries of departments attended the meeting.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif went to the residence of Provincial Minister Mian Yawar Zaman and expressed deep sense of sorrow over the death of his father Mian Muhammad Zaman. He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and offered fatiha for the departed soul. The chief minister said that late Muhammad Zaman worked for public service throughout his life and with his death, PML-N had been deprived of a sincere and dedicated worker.

Published in Daily Times, December 5th 2017.