Govt using funds from other sectors on OLMT: Opp

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed said on Thursday that the Punjab government had reallocated the provincial development budget amounting to Rs 30 billion for spending it on the Orange Line Metro Train (OMT) project. He was addressing a press conference held at the Punjab Assembly’s cafeteria on Thursday. Dr Murad Rass, Ahmad Khan Bhachar, Dr Nosheen Hamid and Sadia Sohail were also present. The opposition leader said that the provincial government had withdrawn the development funds from Southern Punjab, education and health sectors allocated in the annual budget statement of 2017-18. “These funds are now being used on the OLMT. This sheer injustice to the innocent people of Punjab,” he said. He said that development fund of some other sectors such as transport were also reallocated. “The Rs 1.5 billion fund for Southern Punjab districts was transferred to oblige the Faisalabad district,” he said. He also criticised the government for embezzling millions of rupees in the water filtration plants project. He claimed that at least seven million citizens had died due to drinking polluted and poisoned water in various district of the province. He termed Shehbaz Sharif an unsuccessful and failed administrator. “No public institute is properly and independently functional. The law and order situation in the province is also poor despite enhancing the police budget. Despite several tall claims of the provincial head, the Thana culture has not been changed yet. Cases of sexual violence and harassment against women have increased,” he said.

Published in Daily Times, December 5th 2017.