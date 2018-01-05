Seminar held to raise awareness about dangers of unhygienic food

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in collaboration with Punjab University Institute of Communication Studies (ICS), arranged a seminar titled: ‘Media Role in Food Safety and Health Awareness’ to raise awareness about the significance of healthy food and dangers of unhygienic food on Thursday.

PFA Director General Noorul Amin Mengal participated as a chief guest and delivered a special lecture on the topic. ICS Director Dr Nosheena Saleem, Assistant Prof Dr Lubna Zaheer, Assistant Prof Shabbir Sarwar, Dr Rashid Khan, food safety officers, journalists and a large number of media students also participated.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Noorul Amin Mengal shed light on the role of PFA and support of media in order to eliminate the unhealthy food and adulteration from the Punjab. He acknowledged the support of media for broadcasting and publishing their news against poor hygiene eateries and adulterators without any interest, adding that media was playing a vital role in raising awareness about food issues in society. According to different health reports, around 50- 60 children became victims of nutritional shortage and deficiency of blood due to unavailability of safe food.

He said that three things were very important for any country to run smoothly and keep stable. “The first thing is food security. The second is economic activity and the third is food safety. The burden of diseases can be overcome if we control food safety issues,” he said.

The DG said that as per Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s vision, PFA had expanded the authority from Lahore districts to other districts of Punjab in a year, which was a big achievement for PFA. Around 16 laws were passed about food during 2017. “Now we have eight directorates, who are performing services for this noble cause to bring the people on right track. Vigilance cell is an important part of PFA that is keeping check and balance on adulterators and unhygienic food points,” he said.

He further said that children were future of our country for which PFA had taken special initiatives and banned the sale of drinks in educational institutions. “We have a proper team of FSOs, who first investigate and then issue warnings before fining and sealing off eateries or their production units. Factories that are involved in preparation of unhealthy food items are penalised,” he said.

“PFA is making laws to control misleading advertisements. We have directed companies to label in Urdu language on 10 percent area of their products selling in market. Such companies are spending huge amounts of their total budget on advertisement just for showing their products as a glory in the eye of people.

PFA is discouraging all these products that are not healthy for consumer health from day first. PFA has also assured all those food companies to add ingredients such as vitamins, iron and nutrients in their products,” he said.

“We are trying to improve food industry from top to bottom line under the guidance and supervision of the chief minister. PFA has trained around 12-13 thousand food handlers in PFA food training schools. PFA is launching PFA Nutrition Services Center and radio in next few months for addressing the food issues and raise awareness among society about unhealthy food,” he added. He also said that the implementation of the PFA law was only 10 percent force, while they were ensuring 90 percent implementation through awareness campaigns. He said the role of media in food and health was appreciated.

At the end, ICS Head of the Department Nosheena Saleem appreciated the efforts of PFA and its teams by highlighting the significance of authority. She said that PFA was working day and night to ensure the availability of healthy food in country. She said that the gap between media and the institutions should be bridged through interactions.

Published in Daily Times, December 5th 2017.