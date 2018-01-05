HEC VC Committee meeting held without participants from Punjab

LAHORE: The 21st Vice Chancellors’ Committee meeting was held on Thursday held without participation of vice chancellors from Punjab after the provincial government barred them for following the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Held without vice chancellors of universities of largest populated province, the meeting was attended by vice chancellors of public and private sector universities from all other provinces of Pakistan, including Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB). Several vice chancellors participated in the meeting through video link.

The vice chancellors reposed their confidence in the HEC during the meeting which was chaired by Chairman Vice Chancellors’ Committee Dr Masoom Yasinzai. HEC Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed was also present.

Sources said that the vice chancellors largely condemned the decision of the Punjab government for dividing the education sector. Sources also explained that HEC Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed had not forced vice chancellors of universities of the Punjab to attend the meetings as he believed that this would further enhance the rift between federal and provincial institutions. Sources said that Dr Mukhtar wanted to resolve the issue in a peaceful manner rather than being aggressive to avoid any further brawl between HEC and Punjab government or the Punjab HEC.

On the other side, the meeting discussed governance and quality of higher education in universities and their affiliated colleges. The vice chancellors also expressed their confidence in HEC and appreciated its vision and the support that HEC had been extending to higher education institutions since its inception. They also shared problems facing their respective universities. To this, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed assured them of HEC’s support. “HEC is committed to facilitation of universities,” he said.

In his opening remarks, Dr Masoom Yasinzai informed the vice chancellors about the purpose of the meeting. He appreciated the Senate’s standing committee for calling the vice chancellors to a provincial consultation seminar.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said the vice chancellors were the major stakeholders in the higher education sector and the meeting of universities heads had great importance in terms of development of the sector. He said HEC accorded high importance to governance and quality of educational institutions and their affiliated colleges. He said despite having made significant development in quality of teaching in universities, there still remained a lot to correct. He stressed the need to set up Quality Enhancement Cells for affiliated colleges to monitor and ensure their performance.

“It is time to take the higher education sector forward in Pakistan and strengthen universities with, of course, strong accountability. Our priority has to be working for development of higher education sector,” he said.

He affirmed that the sector’s development over the past 15 years had earned Pakistan good name across the world. Mauritius, Bangladesh, Belarus and many other countries have requested HEC to help them set up their higher education bodies on the pattern of HEC, he said. “The higher education sector lacks nothing now, but teamwork,” he said, adding that HEC fully advocated national integration and harmony through education.

The chairman pointed out that the second biggest problem facing the higher education institutions was liabilities ie about Rs 450 billion in lieu of pension funds. He urged the universities to have actual studies conducted in order to find out a viable solution to financial issues of pension that many universities were facing. He said that HEC would extend all possible assistance in this regard.

The vice chancellors from Balochistan said: “We are making progress owing to the judicious and generous support of HEC.” They observed that Balochistan was not ready for a provincial HEC and asked for at least four to five years to build capacity to take the responsibility.

The vice chancellors from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that the credit for the current state of universities in the country went to HEC. They said the 15 years of HEC were a success. “The role in development of higher education sector has been praiseworthy,” they said.

They praised HEC for judiciously distributing funds among all the universities. The vice chancellors from Sindh also expressed their views on the developments taking place in the higher education sector and shared issues of their respective universities.

The vice chancellors also spoke on the need to continuous support by HEC as it was uninterrupted and forthcoming. They appreciated the role of Higher Education Commission in providing a vision and support for the development of universities through policy guidelines for academic.

Published in Daily Times, December 5th 2017.