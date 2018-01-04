Always opposed Pakistan’s ‘gun for hire’ role in US’s war on terror: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has on Thursday expressed outrage over the tweet by the United States (US) President Donald Trump, targeting Pakistan, where he said that the US had been fooled by Pakistan despite paying them 33 billion US dollars over a period of 15 years.

In an official statement for the press, PTI chairman said that the tweet by the US president was a deliberate attempt to ‘humiliate and insult the Pakistani nation and state’.

He said that he had always opposed Pakistan’s role as a ‘gun for hire’ in the US’s war on terror in Afghanistan. “The lesson we must learn is never to be used by others for short-term paltry financial benefits ever again”.

Imran Khan went on to say that Pakistan became a proxy in the war against the Soviet Union and ended up creating the terrorists who have been making us bleed for the last several years.

Here is the complete statement of the PTI chairman issued today.

Donald Trump had stated in a tweet on January 1, 2018 that US had foolishly given Pakistan 33 billion US dollars in return for ‘nothing but lies [and] deceit.