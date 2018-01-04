‘Saw fear in eyes of my mother, wife,’ says spy Kulbhushan in new video message

LAHORE: Convicted Indian spy Kulbhusan Jadhav on Thursday said he “saw fear” in the eyes of his mother and wife when he met them in Islamabad on December 25, 2017, adding that an Indian diplomat accompanying them was “yelling at them”.

In a video message, Jadhav said: “The Indian person or diplomat accompanying my mother and wife started yelling at them as soon as they stepped out of the meeting.”

“I saw fear in the eyes of my mother and my wife. Why should they be fear [sic]? Whatever has happened has happened. There shouldn’t be fear in the eyes of my mother and my wife. They’ve been threatened. The Indian diplomat or the Indian person who had come along with my mother was shouting on [sic] my mother the moment she stepped out [of the meeting room]… (inaudible) was yelling at her. Has she been brought under threat here, to meet me? This gesture was a positive gesture so that she feels happy, I feel happy… and then the Indian diplomat or person standing outside [is] yelling at her?”

“I have something very important to say here to the Indian people, the government and the Indian navy: I am a commissioned officer in the Indian Navy — my commission is not over,” said Jadhav in the video, adding that his family “was threatened”. “I saw fear in the eyes of my mother and wife — why should there be fear? What all has happened has happened.”

“This gesture was a positive one so that she feels happy, I feel happy — and then there’s this person standing outside and yelling at her?”

He assured viewers that he had “not been subjected to any sort of torture in Pakistan”.

In the video, Jadhav said that his mother was “very happy” to see him “in a good state”.

“She said, ‘I’m feeling very relaxed after seeing you’.”

“We, India and Pakistan, are supposed to end our enmity and subsequently, further our relationship.”