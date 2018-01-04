Parliamentary committee discusses Trump’s allegations against Pakistan

LAHORE: The meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National Security has started in Islamabad chaired by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

Presided by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, the meeting has been convened to discuss the allegations levelled by the United States against Islamabad.

US President Donald Trump has accused Pakistan of basing its relationship with the US on “nothing but lies and deceit”.

“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies and deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools,” Trump had written in his tweet.

Addressing today’s committee, the NA speaker said that the meeting will also focus on matters concerning national security.

“National security is a matter of the country’s survival. There is a need for unity on this issue,” Sadiq added.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir also briefed the committee on Trump’s statements from the past week.

Dastagir said the amount is in fact $23 billion and includes reimbursement in the form of the Coalition Support Fund.

According to media reports, the foreign minister said Trump is talking in the language of India, adding that Pakistan’s security forces have given tremendous sacrifices in the war against terrorism and will not compromise on its dignity.