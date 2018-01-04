Pakistan’s first CSR education innovation forum today

ISLAMABAD – Ilm Ideas 2, a programme funded by the UK Department for International Development (DFID), is organising a first-of-its-kind CSR Education Innovation Forum on January 4 in Islamabad to introduce the corporate social responsibility (CSR) community to a range of exciting education innovations making a difference now for children and young people in Pakistan.

Education is central to sustainable development and economic growth. Yet more than 20 million children in Pakistan between the ages of 5 and 16 are out of school. Even for those who are in school, learning is not guaranteed. Many children receive an education of such poor quality that they leave school without the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in the 21st century. The innovations being presented at the forum address both these challenges and are already helping to improve learning and increase access to education.

Globally, consumers are choosing to engage with socially responsible businesses and corporations, and this forum is a unique opportunity for companies in Pakistan to learn about and contribute to education initiatives, which are traditionally underfunded when it comes to CSR spending. “Access to quality education is the key to enhance productivity and foster economic growth in the country. This event provides an excellent platform to learn about technological advancements and how various stakeholders can collaborate and bring about a sustained growth in the education sector,” said Mohammad Ali Ibrahim, Head Corporate Responsibility – Jazz, who will be speaking at the forum about Jazz’s CSR initiatives, including a project with one of the companies supported by Ilm 2. “Owing to the educational scarcity in Pakistan, education needs to be a top agenda in the CSR Plan of every company. PTCL continues to take initiatives to close the gap between educational institutions and the industry. This is a great event for CSR heads to learn about innovations that have the potential to significantly improve the quality of education in Pakistan,” said Syed Mazhar Hussain, CHRO PTCL, who will present PTCL’s CSR Strategy with an emphasis on its education portfolio.

Published in Daily Times, January 4th 2018.