DMC West relieves 39 officials four years after SC’s directives

KARACHI: District Municipal Corporation (DMC) west relieved 39 officials who had been holding posts in different Basic Pay Scale (BPS) after four years the Supreme Court’s directives.

These officials had been reverted to their respective parent departments with their previously held BPS grades, officials of DMC West said Wednesday.

“These officers had been working on out of cadre promotion list and against the absorption officer rules. They have been asked to report their parent departments and with their original posts, DMC officials added.”

DMC West Municipal Commissioner Waseem Mustafa Soomro has informed the Sindh chief secretary, Local Government secretary, Karachi commissioner, metropolitan commissioner KMC, SC registrar and Sindh High Court Registrar in this effect.

During past four years period these officials enjoyed full official financial and other benefits in sheer violation of Courts’ orders and department’s service rules, it was informed.

During four years in service these officials in contrary to their original cadre and BPS got benefits of upper grades and posts.

Rashid Waheed as coolly under BPS-1 of Orangi Zone enjoyed BPS-18 as DTO M&E SITE Zone post, Atter Saeed in BPS-9 as teacher (PST) Education Department enjoyed BPS-18 as DTO Sanitation Baldia Zone, M Sajid in BPS-1 Mali Orangi Zone served under BPS-18 as DTO Park SITE Zone, Mirza Asif Baig, in BPS-4 as Munshi, Baldia Zone enjoyed BPS-18 as DD (S) Baldia Zone, Nadeem Kamal in BPS-7 as Junior Clerk Orangi Zone hld BPS-17 as Deputy Director Tax, Orangi Zone, M Shahid Iqbal in BPS-1 Chokidar, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital enjoyed BPS-17 as Council Officer DMC West Orangi Zone, Mirza Nasir Baig in BPS-12 as Computer Operator enjoyed APWA Government School under BPS-17 as DD Park DMC West Orangi Zone, Sher Khan in BPS-2 Education Department DMC West enjoyed BPS-17 DD Education Department post under BPS-17 Law Officer SITE Zone, Naseem Baloch in BPS-7 as Sub-Inspector DMC West held post under BPS-16 Panchayet Officer DMC West, Faisal Aziz in BPS-7 as Junior Clerk Sindh Small Industries, Sindh government enjoyed BPS-16 as ATO Accounts, M Kamran in BPS-07 as Junior Clerk Sindh Small Industries enjoyed BPS-16 Stenographer post, Waqar ul Hasan in BPS-2 as Naib Qasid, Education Department DMC West enjoyed BPS-16 as ATO Solid Waste Orangi Zone, Aftab Alam in BPS-2 Education Department DMC West held BPS-16 as ATO Sanitation SITE Zone, M Rafiq in BPS-7 as Sub-Inspector DMC West

Served in BPS-16 as ATO Sanitation SITE Zone, Liaquat Arif in BPS-1 Sweeper of KWSB held BPS-16 ad Head Clerk, SITE Zone, Rizwanuddin in BPS-1 as Chowkidar SITE Zone DMC West enjoyed BPS-16 as Head Clerk Orangi Zone, Syed Homayo Ali in BPS-1 as Tractor Coolly Orangi Zone

Held BPS-14 as MVI SITE Zone, Fida Hussain Shah in BPS-1 as Tractor Coolly SITE Zone, enjoyed BPS-14 as Inspector Orangi Zone, Zahid Usmani in BPS-1 as Tractor Coolly Baldia Zone held BPS-14 as Inspector Sanitation, Javed Ibqbal in BPS-5 as Panchyat Clerk DMC West served in BPS-14 as Account Assistant SITE Zone, Asim Ameer in BPS-1 as Tractor Coolly SITE Zone enjoyed BPS-14 as Inspector Sanitation SITE Zone, M Javed in BPS-3 as Muccadum, SITE Zone enjoyed BPS-11 as Sub-Inspector, SITE Zone, Khurram Shehzad in BPS-1 as Tractor Coolly Orangi Zone enjoyed BPS-11 as Sub-Inspector SITE Zone, Amir Farid in BPS-3 Muccadum Orangi Zone held BPS-11 as Sub-Inspector SITE Zone, Yaqoob Mehnga in BPS-1 as Sweeper of KWSB served BPS-11 as Sub-Inspector SITE Zone, Yaqoob Khushi in BPS-1 as Sweeper of KWSB enjoyed BPS-11 as Sub-Inspector SITE Zone, Naeem Ahmed in BPS-1 as Tractor Coolly SITE Zone held BPS-11 as Clerk SITE Zone, Raees Ahmed in BPS-1 of Mali Park Department KMC enjoyed BPS-11 as Clerk SITE Zone, Tajdar Haider in BPS-1 as Tractor Coolly SITE Zone held BPS-11 as Sub-Inspector Orangi Zone, M Jahangir in BPS-1 as Tractor Coolly Orangi Zone served in BPS-11 as Supervisor SITE Zone, Junaid Siddiqui in BPS-1 as Chokidar Education Department served BPS-11 as Sub-Inspector Orangi Zone, M Tayyab Badar in BPS-1 as Tractor Coolly enjoyed BPS-11 as Sub-Registrar, Orangi Zone, Ghulam Khan in BPS-1 as Tractor Coolly served BPS-11 as Sub-Inspector SITE Zone, M Siraj in BPS-1 as Tractor Coolly served BPS-11 as Sub-Inspector SITE Zone, Behzad in BPS-1 as Tractor Coolly enjoyed BPS-11 as Sub-Inspector Orangi zone, Sheikh Aslam in BPS-1 as Chowkidar, Education Department enjoyed BPS-11 as Sub-Inspector Orangi Zone, Syed Nasir Iqbal in BPS-1 as Sweeper of KWSB held BPS-11 as Sub-Inspector Orangi Zone, M Shahid Ahmed in BPS-1 as Muccadum of KWSB Served BPS-11 as Sub-Inspector Orangi Zone, and M Arif in BPS-1 as tractor coolie served other department on higher grade.

Published in Daily Times, December 4th 2017.