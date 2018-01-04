Three alleged TTP terrorists killed in encounter

KARACHI: Three terrorists belonging to the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan TTP were killed during a joint venture by the paramilitary troops (Rangers) and the Counter Terrorism Department’s personnel

Those killed were said to be associated with the Ustad Aslam group of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

At least three terrorists were killed during a late night operation in Qaimkhani Colony area of Baldia Town when the Rangers and CTD in a joint venture raided at their possible hideout, adding that the three terrorists were killed during an alleged encounter while few of their comrades had been managed to escape under the cover of fire. The Rangers and CTD had also claim to have recovered two suicide jackets and arms and ammunitions. Two Rangers troops and one CTD personnel were also wounded in the exchange of fire.

Their bodies were later shifted to Edhi morgue in Sohrab Goth for identification purpose where they were later identified as Abdul Kareem Swati alias Mufti, Muhammad Ahmed alias Maulvi Abdullah and Yousuf alias Shahzada alias Noman Burmi. Rangers spokesperson while confirming the identifications of the killed militants said that the terrorists killed were associated with the Ustad Aslam group of TTP and they were wanted in several heinous cases of terrorism. Sources in the CTD said that they were the trained militants and were plotting for major terror activities in Karachi, adding that the killed militants were linked to the militants killed during an encounter with the Rangers in Urdu Bazaar area last year in which three militants, a woman and a minor child were killed while some of the militants had been managed to escape.

Sources further said that the three militants were reorganising their group in Karachi for carrying out major terror activities in a city. The cases were registered while further investigation was underway.

Published in Daily Times, December 4th 2017.