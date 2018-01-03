FIR lodged against JuD charity FIF’s banner

LAHORE: A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against the display of a banner in Islamabad’s mosque requesting donations for charity wing of Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD), Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF).

The FIR was registered at the Koral police station under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code which deals with disobedience of order promulgated by a public servant.

The banner asked for donations to the foundation, which is listed by the United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) sanctions committee as an affiliate of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and JuD.

Pakistan has prohibited collection of donations by Hafiz Saeed’s JuD, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), FIF as well as several such organisations named in a list of banned outfits by the UN Security Council.

The decision was taken by Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the financial regulatory agency under the finance ministry, on December 19. It warned that non-compliance with the ruling could result in a heavy penalty.