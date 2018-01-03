Faizabad dharna was an attack on Muslims by Muslims, attempt to paralyse state: SC

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that the sit-in staged by the Tehreek-e-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYR) was an “attack on Muslims by Muslims”.

A two-member bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Faez Isa, asked for the details from the attorney general on the number of casualties caused during the Faizabad protest — which had disrupted life in the twin cities for 20 days.

The defence and interior ministries also submitted reports on the protest before the court.

Justice Isa said: “This was an attack on Muslims by Muslims.” “It caused harm to the identity of Islam.”

“This is not the first incident, but we hope it is the last one where an attempt is made to paralyse the state,” Justice Isa said.

“How much damage was caused by the protests?” Justice Isa asked Attorney General Ashtar Ausuf. The judge was told that an estimated damage of Rs139.5 million was caused.

The attorney general also informed the apex court that nine people in Punjab and three in Sindh lost their lives over the duration of the protests. 194 police officers were injured in Islamabad.