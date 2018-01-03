MQM-P is standing with sugarcane growers of Sindh, says Kaimkhani

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is standing with sugarcane growers of Sindh said Senior Leader MQM Pakistan Shabbir Ahmed Kaimkhani while he was expressing solidarity with growers on Tuesday in Karachi.

He was speaking to press conference at bahudarabad House along with Kishwer Zehra, Ali Raza Abidi, Abdul Qadir khanzada and Abdul Waseem.

He said that The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued court order of paying Rs172 per 40 kilograms (kg) of sugar cane to farmers but nothing happen like this. “Mills owners instead of following the orders they have shut down the mills,” he claimed

He said the federal and Sindh governments had already given a subsidy of Rs20 billion to the millers but they were still not ready to buy sugarcane from the growers at the rate of Rs172 as per SHC order. He said that sugar cane growers were forced to take to the streets as they had no other option left to present the demands of the growers.

“Sugarcane growers of Sindh have been protesting for a long time for a price of sugarcane but the Sindh government has turned a deaf ear from them,” said Kaimkhani. Due to sugar cane farmers, growers of other crops including wheat, rice and cotton were also being exploited adding this he said that government does not seem to be serious to sort out the matter, he added. He said that thousands of vehicles have been stuck due to the protests in Sindh. “Thousands ton of sugar cane is going to be spoiled now it is time that government must revise their decision,” he added. He said that the MQM Pakistan would raise a strong voice in the Sindh Assembly and National Assembly for the rights of farmers adding this he said that we would not leave the growers of Sindh alone and would support them in their struggle in every walk.

Published in Daily Times, January 3rd 2018.