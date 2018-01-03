Sindh the worst province for gender equality: PHRO chief

KARACHI: The gender discrimination and violence against young girls is at its peak in the province of send, said Ihsan Ali

While talking to Media, Mr Ihsan Ali Khoso, Chairman Petarian Human Rights Organization PHRO along with Mr Moin Magsi Legal Advisor PHRO and Abid Ali Zardari information Secretary District Malir said that Sindh is on number one in gender discrimination.

Ali said that a respect which used to be given in Sindhi society that was given to women, the respect was that people used to forgive the murders when group women used to brought for forgivingness but the same Sindh the land of mystics now facing the sinister honour killing which is destroying the society. In the northern Sindh that artificial tradition is now used as a slow poison.

Khoso added that the ending districts of Sindh province are at peak of violence adding this he said where shameful and inhuman events of men killed innocent women in the name of honour killing even their dead bodies were buried without performing any ceremony in the same cloths many evidences are present of that sort of injustices.

In addition he said that it is largely practiced in tribal areas of Sindh. Therefore, the concept of killing a woman on the name of honour is a part of tribal culture.

He said that it is the social, economic and political brocade of our society.

Ihsan Ali further said Women while being secure at their home and they feel they are at home and secure when matters of wealth and lands come their men become blind in that lust to get the land or wealth they kill the women to get the wealth or to take revenge from anyone.

Adding this he said while cultural activities also get influenced and feudal lords make justice in the name if justice they take millions as well as on the name of justice they destroy the lives of other girls and women and they do all that only to accomplish their own purposes .Although informal justice system has banned by the courts and government but these lords, waderas, and peers doesn’t care and carry on their works .so it is proved that where government institutions has failed to provide the justice and they could not even give the security to innocent girls and women then a common man is compelled to do anything .

Chairman PHRO Further added the legislation takes place in different time to stop the violence but not led to the fruitful result. In 2015 The Sindh Commission on the status of women bill -2015 have been passed by the provincial Assembly of Sindh on 6th April, 2015 and assented to by the governor of Sindh on 12th may 2015. In 2013 Sindh assembly unanimously passed the domestic violence (prevention and protection) bill.

The bill focused on preventing domestic violence on women, children and any vulnerable person. The bill was ordered to be enforced at once and extended to the whole province of Sindh.

According to the bill, domestic violence included but was not limited to all acts of gender-based and other physical or psychological abuse committed by a respondent against women, children or other vulnerable persons, with whom the respondent is or has been in a domestic relationship.

We demand from the government ensure that laws against domestic violence, rape, sexual harassment and other gender-based violence gave adequate protection to all women, and respected their integrity and dignity and appropriate protective and support services were provided to the victims.

Published in Daily Times, January 3rd 2018.