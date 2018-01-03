Bifurcation of KMC’s Sport, Culture and Recreation Department challenged in SHC

KARACHI: The bifurcation of Sport, Culture and Recreation department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation by Waseem Akhtar, Mayor Karachi on stop gap arrangements basis has been challenged in Sindh High Court by Saif Abbas, senior Director of the department.

Under this step, Sports and Culture and Recreation were separated and became two departments.

In this connection, SHC has directed defendants, Secretary Local Government Department, Metropolitan Commissioner (MC) KMC and Mansoor Qasi, senior Director KMC to appear before the Court on January 10 to explain the situation.

The petitioner in his pray under Article 199 of Constitution 1973 to Court has challenged that stop gap arrangement was not allowed, MC order of December 13, 2017 should be declared nullified and new postings in the department should also be declared with no standings.

Meanwhile, Court under CP no D-8927 of 2017, urgency granted

subject to all just exceptions 3 and 4 basically the petitioner has challenged the order December 13, 2017 passed for ‘Stop Gap Arrangement’ by Metropolitan Commissioner, KMC that it will continue for an unlimited time therefore, he has approached this court, let notice be issued to the respondents as well as Assistant Advocate General for January 10, 2018 and respondents 2 and 3 shall file their comments before next date of hearing.

Earlier, LGD has also objected this decision of bifurcation and on taking stand that this responsibility was rest to Sindh government also sent its rules and regulations in connection with posting, appointment and transfers of government officials.

In reply to this, MC KMC asked LGD to allow internal transfer, posting, promotion, leaves and personnel internal matters.

He also asked LGD for relaxation in service rules. But LGD has so far not answered the reply, officials of KMC informed.

LGD vide letter E&A/(LG)/4(21)2014, issued separate letters to MC, KMC,

MCs DMC East, South, West, Malir, Korangi and Central, MC SMC, HMC and LMC, Chief Officer, District Council Karachi, Regional Director in Sindh and Deputy Directors, LDD in Sindh in this connection.

Published in Daily Times, January 3rd 2018.