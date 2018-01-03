Four accused nabbed during police operation

KARACHI: Crackdown against criminal elements continues in Karachi as four more accused were taken into custody during police operation in different parts of the city on Monday night.

According to details, police conducted an operation in Zamanabad area of Landhi and arrested two accused after an encounter. Police sources said that the arrested accused, Danial and Ayaz, were involved in several cases of street crime. Police also recovered arms from their possession.

On the other hand, police arrested personal staff officer of DIG Sindh Reserve Police from Shah Latif Town. Police sources said that the arrested official was involved in aerial firing during New Year celebrations.

Meanwhile, police conducted an operation in the SITE Area of Federal-B Area on intelligence reports and arrested an operative of a banned outfit. According to police, a hand grenade, automatic weapons and a vehicle was recovered from the arrested terrorist.

Published in Daily Times, January 3rd 2018.