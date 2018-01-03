Fraud case of Rs 1.5m filed against engineer works, services

KHAIRPUR: A fraud case of Rs 1.5 million was filed in court against Habibul Rehman Shaikh, an engineer of works and services department Khairpur on Tuesday.

According to detail, a government contractor, Sayed Zamir Hussain Shah of village Kumb filed a case in the district court and session judge-4 Khairpur against him.

The court after listening to arguments from the consul issued a notice to respondents and directed him to appear before court on January 13.

Lawyers boycott

proceedings: Lawyers boycotted court proceedings in district courts against attack on a senior advocate of the High Court, Rais Abdul Hussain Khan Mari on Tuesday.

According to details, lawyers boycotted courts proceedings in all eight talukas including Khairpur, Pir Jo Goth, Gambat, Sobhodero, Tharimirwah, Kotdiji, Naro and Faiz Gunj on call of District Bar Association Khairpur.

A meeting of lawyers condemned the attack and demanded the arrest of the culprits.

Some armed persons attacked Abdul Hussain with gun fire near Tando Musti a day ago, resulting in injuries. He was brought to Civil Hospital Khairpur for treatment.

January 3rd 2018