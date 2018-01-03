Four kidnappers arrested

SHIKARPUR: At least four notorious criminals were apprehended during an ongoing search operation conducted by Shikarpur police at riverine area of Garhi Tegho, in limits of Naparkot Police Station here on Tuesday.

Police Chief Shikarpur, Umar Tufail stated during a press conference that notorious criminals identified as Pashoo aka Gulzar son of Ranghan Jafiri, Ameer Bux son of Hamid Jafiri and Jatoi son of Shalo Jafiri.

All are residents of village Shikari Jafiri and they were involved in heinous nature of cases in Larkana division including Shikarpur.

He said that during interrogation they confessed selling kidnaped to other groups of criminals and demanded ransom money from their families besides involved in shifting them to other districts of Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

They were also involved in facilitating criminals before committing crime by providing information and other sources of material to them, SSP said.

Further interrogation was underway while police was also busy in collecting their criminal record from other districts of Sindh as well.

Published in Daily Times, January 3rd 2018.