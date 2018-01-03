Pakistan being disrespected for fighting others’ war: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the US was disrespecting Pakistan even after all the sacrifices it had rendered in the war against terrorism.

He was talking to reporters after appearing in an anti-terrorism court (ATC) that granted him pre-arrest bail in four cases registered against him after the 2014 sit-in.

“US President Donald Trump lacks wisdom. He is unaware of the historical facts about the Afghan war and the destruction that it caused in Pakistan,” he said.

He said that enemies of Pakistan had provoked Trump to give such a statement and reiterated that it was not Pakistan’s war that cost us 70,000 lives and heavy economic losses.

“The US is disrespecting Pakistan after all these sacrifices and such things happen when a state fights someone else’s war for money,” he said.

“Today, the time has shown us that we will never become a part of someone else’s war no matter how much money is offered,” he said. “I am the ladla of judiciary because I abide by the law,” Khan said. Later in a tweet, he said: “My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist. Moreover, the SC [Supreme Court] has pronounced me Sadiq and Ameen and I am coming after them crooks.”

