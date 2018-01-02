Police arrest 8 suspects in hit-and-run case

LAHORE: The police arrested eight suspects for investigation on Tuesday in a hit-and-run incident which took place in Lahore on New Year’s Eve.

On the night of December 31, 2017, an overspeeding vehicle slammed into a checkpost near Defence area of Lahore. The checkpost was manned by two constables named Mustansar Hussain and Qasim. Mustansar died while being taken to the hospital and Qasim remains under treatment at Lahore General Hospital.

Mohammad Saeed, the prime suspect in the case, was arrested by the police on Monday. He fled the scene after the incident, leaving the car behind. It was later found that the car actually belonged to Saeed’s friend Mustafa who was also taken into custody on Tuesday.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered after the incident, the constables had signaled the car to stop but the overspeeding vehicle slammed into the constables, leading to the death of one and critically injuring the other. The suspects are accused of ‘causing death without intention to cause harm’ and ‘causing harm by rash or negligent driving’ in the FIR.