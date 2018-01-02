PM Abbasi to chair cabinet meeting over Trump’s tweet

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will chair a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Tuesday.

The meeting will primarily discuss Trump’s tweet regarding US aid to Pakistan.

In his early-morning New Year’s Day tweet, said: “The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools.”

“They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

The top civilian and military leadership of the country will attend the meeting.

According to media reports, the NSC meeting will be briefed by Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts, while the Director General Military Operations will brief on the efforts taken in the fight against terrorism.

Pakistan’s Ambassador the United States, Aizaz Chaudhry has also arrived in Pakistan to attend the NSC meeting. Aizaz will reportedly brief the NSC on his meeting with high-level officials in the US.