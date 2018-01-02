Saudi Arabia supported Pakistan during every crisis, says Shahbaz upon return from KSA

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday returned from Saudi Arabia after a six-day visit, and visited the kidney centre.

Speaking to media, Shehbaz said Saudi Arabia was among the best friends of Pakistan. “During every crisis – storms, earthquakes, diplomatic, Saudi Arabia has supported Pakistan without any conditions.”

Shehbaz Sharif emphasised that both countries had blind faith in each other.

“If we look at Pakistan’s 70-year history, [we can see that] at every turn ─ during earthquakes, storms and wars ─ Saudi Arabia has stood by Pakistan on both diplomatic and international levels,” the chief minister said.

Clarifying about the purpose of his visit, he said he went to Saudi Arabia after being invited for Umrah.

The visit had fuelled speculations among opposition parties who asked if an agreement is being negotiated to save the Sharifs.