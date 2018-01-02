Imran Khan appears before ATC in dharna violence case

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan on Tuesday appeared before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in four cases pertaining to violence during the 2014 sit-in.

The PTI chief was summoned by the court after both him and his legal counsel, Babar Awan, failed to appear before the court earlier in the day.

The four cases against the PTI chief include that of the attack on the state television building, Parliament and the then Islamabad SSP Operations Asmatullah Junejo.

Media reports said Awan could not appear before the ATC as he was busy with cases being heard by the Supreme Court.

While presenting his arguments, Babar Awan pointed out that so far 11 witnesses have recorded their statements in the SSP Junejo attack case.

“Not a single witness had alleged that Imran carried out the attack. Imran wasn’t even present at the site where SSP Junejo was attacked, he added.