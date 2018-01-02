Three abductees recovered after encounter

SHIKARPUR: The remaining three kidnapped including two brothers were recovered after an encounter ensued between kidnappers and police which took place at katcha area of Kot-Shaho, near Khanpur Taluka of District Shikarpur, in the limits of Kot-Shahoo Police Station.

According to police chief Shikarpur, Umar Tufail, Shikarpur police, during an ongoing operation freed Shahid Kalhoro and Tanveer Ahmed and Naveed Ahmed, who were kidnapped on December 23, 2017 while riding on a motorcycle to their village Haji Khan Kalhoro.

Furthermore, three criminals received injuries in the exchange of fire and escaped towards riverine area with the help of their accomplices.

The released victims were later handed over to their family after completing police formalities.

Umar Tufail also claimed that in December 2017, five persons had been kidnapped from Shikarpur. Jamalul Uddin Indhar and Shahnawaz Indhar had already been recovered by police

after an encounter with criminals.

Published in Daily Times, January 2nd 2018.