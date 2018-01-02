Illegal speed breakers irritating communters in Nowshera

PESHAWAR: Motorists and drivers have demanded removal of unnecessary speed-breakers and cat-eyes from the Nowshera-Charsadda Road.

They said the road was reconstructed some three years back but illegal speed-breakers and encroachments were impeding the smooth flow of traffic.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had ordered removal of illegal and unnecessary speed-breakers from all major roads of the province but unfortunately in his own district and constituency these speed breakers are yet to be dismantled,” said Pir Hamid, Nazim Village Council Kheshgi Payan, adding the speed-breakers were leading to accidents .

Fazl Ghaffar Bacha, a government servant and motorist, said that the district administration of Charsadda had removed unnecessary speed-breakers on the Nowshera-Charsadda road within its jurisdiction but the Nowshera district administration had not yet implemented the provincial government directives in this regard.

