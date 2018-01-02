Trump’s tweet draws wide-ranging commentary on Twitter

Lahore: US president Donald Trump’s tweet on Monday, accusing Pakistan of double-dealing on the issue of terrorism, drew a wide range of comments from the country’s politicians, journalists and popular Twitter users.

In his tweet posted on Sunday night, the US president had said, “The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies and deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

Lawmakers highlighted the need for a response on the matter to come from the Parliament.

PPP’s Nafisa Shah tweeted, “Another #Trump tantrum against #Pakistan on the #NewYearsDay. It may be wise to consult the parliament under Article 48/6 of the Constitution on how to deal with increasing US belligerence.”

MQM leader Syed Ali Raza Abidi said, “joint session of the Parliament should be called asap to respond to Trump’s allegation and bring all parties on one page in order to avoid political point scoring by various religious and political organisations which may lead to internal chaos if left on their own.”

PTI information secretary Shafqat Mahmood highlighted that Pakistan had paid dearly for joining the US-led coalition against terrorism. He tweeted, “Given us nothing Mr Trump? For choosing to be your partner we have been subjected to an unprecedented wave of terrorism in which nearly sixty thousand of our countrymen have been martyred. The economic loss we have suffered runs into many billions of dollars. Is this nothing?”

However, other PTI leaders took the opportunity to condemn the ruling party, seeing in the US president’s tweet the failure of government.

PTI leader Fawad Hussain tweeted, “Huge failure of PML-N FP, on one hand Palestinians are withdrawing Ambasador, showing solidarity with India n here is Trump going all the way to help India….. where we stand today? #PMLNJawabDo”

The ambiguity of the argument wasn’t loss on the Twitterati.

Responding to a similar comment made by the recent disqualified PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, Dawn staffer Khurram Hussain said, “I totally fail to follow the logic here. Trump sends a tweet, and somehow the “leadership of Pakistan” is responsible?!?”

Other commentators held that the tweet had only reflected on Trump’s reckless attitude.

Former Dawn editor Abbas Nasir said, “If anything, Trump´s tweet reflects his own stupidity actually. The Pakistani response is yet to come. So let´s see.”

Anchor Fasi Zaka tweeted, “Lots of people think Trump was drunk from last night’s party. Trump famously doesn’t drink at all. All his crazy is stone cold sober.” Blogger Mahwash Ajaz said, “Wish Mr. Trump was as disgusted by the rich gun lobbies (that kill more people on their own soil than any Pakistani ever could) than my poor country.”

Journalist Omar Waraich tweeted, “Trump takes on Pakistan and Iran – two countries that are crucial to any lasting settlement in Afghanistan.”

Published in Daily Times, January 2nd 2018.