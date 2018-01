ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday visited family of Second Lieutenant Abdul Moeed Shaheed in Lahore. Twenty-one-year old Second Lieutenant Moeed laid his life for motherland in North Waziristan Agency on December 11. The COAS acknowledged courage and determination of the family and the great sacrifice by their son. Published in Daily Times, January 2nd 2018.