PM summons NSC meeting; FO summons US envoy

Islamabad: The Pakistan’s Foreign Office summoned US Ambassador David Hale on Monday night and lodged its protest against US President Donald Trump’s tweet wherein he accused Pakistan of ‘lies and deceit’.

The US Embassy confirmed that Ambassador Hale was summoned by the Foreign Office at 9pm. Sources said Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua sought an explanation from the ambassador over the American president’s tweet. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet today (Tuesday).

The premier has also summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) tomorrow (Wednesday). The prime minister will chair the National Security Committee meeting, which would be attended by foreign minister, interior minister, minister for defence, services chiefs, senior civil and military officers, a PM’s House statement said.

Published in Daily Times, January 2nd 2018.