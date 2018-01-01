No cricket possible with Pakistan, says Indian Foreign Minister

NEW DELHI: Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj has on Monday ruled out any chances of a cricket series with Pakistan citing the tensions between the two countries on the borders.

In a statement, Sushma Swaraj said that there were no chances of a bilateral India-Pakistan series and ruled out the chances of any changes in the status unless the diplomatic ties between the two countries improved.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi had announced legal action against Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), which he claims had signed a memorandum of understanding for a series with Pakistan.

The last bilateral series between Pakistan and India took place in 2012 in India. Pakistan had beaten India 2-1 in the 3-ODI series. The last time the two teams played a bilateral Test series, India won the series 1-Nil with 2 matches drawn. The series was played late 2007.

Pakistan thrashed India by 180 runs in the Champions Trophy final last year.