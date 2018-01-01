New Year’s Eve celebrations in pictures: World welcomes 2018

The New Year has officially begun, with hundreds of thousands taking to the streets to watch dazzling fireworks and join lively celebrations on the streets around the world.

Forgetting the turmoil of the past year to cheerfully welcome the year 2018, people across the world shared their special celebratory moments on social media.

London

Hong Kong

In Hong Kong, an impressive fireworks display lit up as partygoers counted down to 2018. During the 10-minute show, the musical fireworks stretched 1.1km along the harbourfront.

Beijing

In China, the country that invented fireworks more than a thousand years ago during the Tang dynasty, the capital city was lit up by spectacular fireworks and displays. Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech.

H e said the year 2018 marked the first year of fully implementing “the spirit of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China,” also promising that by 2020 all rural workers will be lifted out of poverty.

Lebanon

Tokyo

Tokyo celebrated the New Year at 3pm UK time.

During the celebrations, balloons were released at Tokyo Park and there was a fireworks display at Sea Paradise Aquarium in Yokohama.

Happy New Year from Tokyo American Club. pic.twitter.com/fv2g3AYVG8 — Tokyo American Club (@TACtokyo) December 31, 2017

Happy New Year from the cool craziness of Tokyo with 80,000 people celebrating @Shibuya_Crossin pic.twitter.com/dKg1jItU6G — rachel lilley (@NZRACHEH) December 31, 2017

Australia

The Opera House was illuminated by the fireworks as an estimated 1.6 million people gathered to watch.

The fireworks for this evenings New Years Eve celebrations in #Sydney. #SydNYE pic.twitter.com/yVvUe9Mp4j — Ross Johnson (@rossxjohnson) December 31, 2017

Sydney’s Lord Mayor Clover Moore said the display would enforce the city’s position as the New Year’s Eve capital of the world

He said:”The most technologically advanced fireworks display I’m told.

Wow! The family-friendly 9pm fireworks set the scene for a huge celebration. We can’t wait to see what midnight brings #SydNYE pic.twitter.com/f6YUb5FFeW — City of Sydney (@cityofsydney) December 31, 2017

Brazil

Spectacular and colorful fireworks lit up right over the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro.

Malaysia

Germany

Greece

Singapore

Paris