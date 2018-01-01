Lahore Weather

New Year’s Eve celebrations in pictures: World welcomes 2018

The New Year has officially begun, with hundreds of thousands taking to the streets to watch dazzling fireworks and join lively celebrations on the streets around the world.

Forgetting the turmoil of the past year to cheerfully welcome the year 2018,  people across the world shared their special celebratory moments on social media.

London

Fireworks explode over Big Ben and the London Eye at midnight. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images
Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye in central London during the New Year celebrations. (Photo by John Stillwell/PA Images via Getty Images)

Hong Kong

In Hong Kong, an impressive fireworks display lit up as partygoers counted down to 2018. During the 10-minute show, the musical fireworks stretched 1.1km along the harbourfront.

Beijing

In China, the country that invented fireworks more than a thousand years ago during the Tang dynasty, the capital city was lit up by spectacular fireworks and displays.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech.

Lebanon

Fireworks explode over the downtown Beirut, Lebanon, during New Year’s celebrations, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Tokyo

Tokyo celebrated the New Year at 3pm UK time.

During the celebrations, balloons were released at Tokyo Park and there was a fireworks display at Sea Paradise Aquarium in Yokohama.

Australia

The Opera House was illuminated by the fireworks as an estimated 1.6 million people gathered to watch.

Sydney’s Lord Mayor Clover Moore said the display would enforce the city’s position as the New Year’s Eve capital of the world

He said:”The most technologically advanced fireworks display I’m told.

Brazil

Spectacular and colorful fireworks lit up right over the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro.

People watch fireworks exploding over Copacabana beach during New Year’s celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Malaysia

Tourists watch a fireworks display in front of Malaysia’s landmark building, the Petronas Twin Towers, during the New Year’s celebration in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Sadiq Asyraf)

Germany

BERLIN, GERMANY – JANUARY 01: Fireworks explode over the Brandenburg Gate during New Year’s festivities on January 1, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. Tens of thousands of revelers gathered in the city center to celebrate New Year’s Eve. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

Greece

Fireworks explode over the temple of the Parthenon at the Acropolis hill to mark the New Year’s celebrations in Athens, Greece, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Singapore

Fireworks explode above Singapore’s financial district at the stroke of midnight to mark the New Year’s celebrations on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Singapore. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Paris

A firework explodes over the Arc de Triomphe as part of the New Year celebrations on the Champs Elysees, in Paris, France, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

