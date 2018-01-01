New Year’s Eve celebrations in pictures: World welcomes 2018

The New Year has officially begun, with hundreds of thousands taking to the streets to watch dazzling fireworks and join lively celebrations on the streets around the world.Forgetting the turmoil of the past year to cheerfully welcome the year 2018, people across the world shared their special celebratory moments on social media.LondonFireworks explode over Big Ben and the London Eye at midnight. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty ImagesFireworks light up the sky over the London Eye in central London during the New Year celebrations. (Photo by John Stillwell/PA Images via Getty Images)Hong KongIn Hong Kong, an impressive fireworks display lit up as partygoers counted down to 2018. During the 10-minute show, the musical fireworks stretched 1.1km along the harbourfront.Time to party and celebrate the #NewYear in style in #HongKong! 🎊🎉 See more here: https://t.co/vmOi3Q37Bu pic.twitter.com/ECLAMvpbhM— Hong Kong (@discoverhk) December 27, 2017BeijingIn China, the country that invented fireworks more than a thousand years ago during the Tang dynasty, the capital city was lit up by spectacular fireworks and displays. Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech.He said the year 2018 marked the first year of fully implementing “the spirit of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China,” also promising that by 2020 all rural workers will be lifted out of poverty.Stunning aerial view of #Beijing's Central Axis lit up for #NewYear's Eve https://t.co/ckmMgGC03k pic.twitter.com/m2tn5q5wb9: Stunning aerial…— Mensur Lawler (@honzaruiite) December 31, 2017LebanonFireworks explode over the downtown Beirut, Lebanon, during New Year’s celebrations, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)TokyoTokyo celebrated the New Year at 3pm UK time.During the celebrations, balloons were released at Tokyo Park and there was a fireworks display at Sea Paradise Aquarium in Yokohama.Happy New Year from Tokyo American Club. pic.twitter.com/fv2g3AYVG8— Tokyo American Club (@TACtokyo) December 31, 2017Happy New Year from the cool craziness of Tokyo with 80,000 people celebrating @Shibuya_Crossin pic.twitter.com/dKg1jItU6G— rachel lilley (@NZRACHEH) December 31, 2017AustraliaThe Opera House was illuminated by the fireworks as an estimated 1.6 million people gathered to watch.The fireworks for this evenings New Years Eve celebrations in #Sydney. #SydNYE pic.twitter.com/yVvUe9Mp4j— Ross Johnson (@rossxjohnson) December 31, 2017Sydney’s Lord Mayor Clover Moore said the display would enforce the city’s position as the New Year’s Eve capital of the worldHe said:”The most technologically advanced fireworks display I’m told.Wow! The family-friendly 9pm fireworks set the scene for a huge celebration. We can’t wait to see what midnight brings #SydNYE pic.twitter.com/f6YUb5FFeW— City of Sydney (@cityofsydney) December 31, 2017BrazilSpectacular and colorful fireworks lit up right over the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro.People watch fireworks exploding over Copacabana beach during New Year’s celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)MalaysiaTourists watch a fireworks display in front of Malaysia’s landmark building, the Petronas Twin Towers, during the New Year’s celebration in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Sadiq Asyraf)GermanyBERLIN, GERMANY – JANUARY 01: Fireworks explode over the Brandenburg Gate during New Year’s festivities on January 1, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. Tens of thousands of revelers gathered in the city center to celebrate New Year’s Eve. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)GreeceFireworks explode over the temple of the Parthenon at the Acropolis hill to mark the New Year’s celebrations in Athens, Greece, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)SingaporeFireworks explode above Singapore’s financial district at the stroke of midnight to mark the New Year’s celebrations on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Singapore. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)ParisA firework explodes over the Arc de Triomphe as part of the New Year celebrations on the Champs Elysees, in Paris, France, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)