Security officials among 8 injured in twin Chaman blasts

QUETTA: At least eight people, including security officials, were injured on Monday morning in twin bomb blasts on Chaman’s Mall Road.

The first attack, which took place near an under-construction building on Chaman’s Mall Road, injured two people.

An improvised explosive device was placed near the building by unknown persons.

Six people, including three security officials, were wounded in the second attack near a police checkpost in the same area.

The injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital and are said to be out of danger.

A police vehicle, motorcycle and rickshaw were damaged in the blast.